A fan proposed to Zaheer Khan in 2005 and recently proposed again when he joined the Lucknow Super Giants camp.

A heartwarming moment from two decades ago has made a comeback, bringing back memories of a devoted fan's touching proposal to former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan. This fan, who famously expressed their love for the retired cricketer during India's third Test match against Pakistan in 2005 at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, is once again in the spotlight. In that unforgettable live TV moment, the fan proudly displayed a placard that simply said, "Zaheer, I love you!" This sweet gesture not only captured everyone's attention but also became a cherished memory in Indian cricket history.

Throwback to this iconic moment! A fan girl boldly held up an 'I love you' placard for Zaheer Khan during an intense India vs Pakistan Test match. The camera caught it all—her shy flying kiss, Zaheer’s charming reply with a flying kiss back, and Yuvraj Singh’s hilarious teasing!… pic.twitter.com/bHl0VJEOAE — Stuff You’ll Love (@stuff_you_love) March 14, 2025

This week, as Zaheer Khan, now a mentor for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), joined their camp, the same loyal fan made a delightful return with another proposal. Once again, the fan held up a placard, this time reading, "Zaheer, I love you."

LSG shared the touching video with the caption, "Our love for Zak is unwavering." The post quickly went viral, stirring up nostalgia among fans and the cricket community alike. The fan's steadfast loyalty and playful spirit in reviving the proposal after twenty years have won the hearts of cricket lovers around the world.

Last August, Zaheer Khan took on the role of mentor for LSG, stepping in for Gautam Gambhir. Gambhir, in turn, moved on to mentor the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who clinched the Indian Premier League (IPL) title by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final last year.

After Gambhir's exit from the Knight Riders, he transitioned to the Indian men's team as head coach. Meanwhile, former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has taken on the mentorship role for the Knight Riders.

The Super Giants are set to kick off their 2025 campaign against Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday, March 24th at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

