CRICKET

Watch: Fan turns aggressive after selfie snub, Hardik Pandya keeps his cool while out with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya drew praise online after calmly handling an aggressive fan who reacted badly to being denied a selfie. The incident occurred during a public outing with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, with the video quickly going viral on social media.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 26, 2025, 03:49 PM IST

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya made a remarkable return to the Indian playing XI during the five-match T20I series against South Africa, which the home team clinched 3-1. In four matches, the captain of the Mumbai Indians accumulated 142 runs and also took three wickets. This marked Hardik's first international appearance after recovering from an injury sustained during the Asia Cup 2025 match against Sri Lanka. Following his half-century in the last game in Ahmedabad, Hardik was spotted blowing kisses to his girlfriend, Maheika Sharma, who was in the stands.

However, Hardik has found himself in the spotlight again after an uncomfortable incident following a Christmas dinner outing. The superstar athlete managed to maintain his composure when a fan became unreasonably aggressive.

As Pandya and his girlfriend were leaving a restaurant post-dinner, the incident unfolded. A crowd of fans had gathered outside the establishment, eager to snap a selfie with the 32-year-old. Before heading to his vehicle, Pandya took the time to accommodate a few fans by posing for pictures. While making their way to the car with Maheika, a fan tried to get close to the all-rounder for a photo. However, the commotion and security measures hindered his approach.

"Bhaad me ja," the fan shouted in frustration. Despite this, Hardik opted to disregard the comment and continued towards his car. It remains uncertain whether the all-rounder heard the remark or intentionally chose to overlook it.

Recently, Hardik was awarded Player of the Series at the conclusion of the fifth and final T20 International against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, as he was pivotal in the series' outcome between the two teams.

In the final Twenty20 International, Hardik scored 63 runs off just 25 balls, hitting five fours and as many sixes, contributing significantly to the hosts' total of 231 runs.

He achieved an impressive undefeated fifty-nine in the inaugural Twenty20 International. As India gears up to defend their T20 World Cup title in February and March next year, Hardik is expected to play a crucial role. Axar Patel has been named as Suryakumar Yadav's vice-captain in the already announced T20 World Cup team.

Also read| Who is Devendra Singh Bora? Uttarakhand rookie pacer who shocked Rohit Sharma with golden duck in Vijay Hazare Trophy

