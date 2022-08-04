Search icon
Watch: Fan repeatedly shouts 'I love you', Rishabh Pant's priceless reaction goes viral

Team India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant's reaction to a fan's 'I love you' comment is breaking the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 09:05 AM IST

Rishabh Pant clicked selfies with fans after IND vs WI 3rd T20I

Team India roared back in the T20I series against West Indies recently, on the back of a comfortable 7-wicket victory in St Kitts. Suryakumar Yadav scored 76 runs to lead India to the verge of winning, while Rishabh Pant applied the finishing touches. After the match, the Indian players delighted the local crowd by signing autographs and clicking selfies with the fans. 

Both Suryakumar and Rishabh were spotted giving autographs to West Indies fans and it was then that an incident happened which saw Pant garnering a lot of attention on social media.

A video of the Indian wicketkeeper batsman's reaction after a fan shouted 'I love you' towards Pant is going crazy viral. 

The incident happened after the third T20I in St Kitts, as Pant and other Indian players interacted with the fans. The 24-year-old was signing miniature bats and hats when one of the fans started shouting 'I love you'. While initially, Pant ignored the fan, however after multiple attempts from the fan, the Team India wicketkeeper-batsman gave away a sheepish smile. 

Watch:

Meanwhile, talking about India's ongoing tour of West Indies, the Men in Blue dominated their opponents as they enjoyed a 3-0 clean sweep in the ODI leg.

Rohit Sharma and co returned for the T20I series and they kick-started proceedings with a comfortable 68-run victory. 

In the second T20I, Obed McCoy's six-wicket haul powered the hosts to level the series, but India again got their noses in front by winning the third T20I.

The visitors would be hoping to take a 3-1 unassailable series lead in the fourth T20I, in Florida on Saturday. 

