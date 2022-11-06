Search icon
Watch: Fan left in tears after meeting Rohit Sharma post invading MCG security during IND-ZIM game, fined Rs 6.5 lakh

The youngster was spotted in tears as he got close to the Indian captain but did not get to talk to him for a long period due to security officials.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 07:41 PM IST

Fan taken off by security in MCG

Team India completed the proceedings of the Super 12 stage on a high as Suryakumar Yadav's brilliant batting and incredible bowling helped the side to clinch the match against Zimbabwe at Melbourne Cricket Stadium by 71 runs.

With that win, Indian players gave a nice treat to all its cricket fans who have been following the side in every game they have played in Australia. Meanwhile, a cricket fan carrying an Indian flag intruded on the ground during the second innings of India versus Zimbabwe match before he was overpowered by the security guards. 

The youngster was spotted in tears as he got close to the Indian captain but did not get to talk to him for a long period as the security personnel escorted him out of the stadium.

As per the report, a fan invaded the field today to meet Rohit Sharma, he was in tears when he came close to Rohit. The fan has been fined RS 6.5 lakhs for invading the field.

Coming to the match, India set up a semifinal showdown with England after their win over Zimbabwe.

After Rahul gave India a good start with his 35-ball 51 and Suryakumar Yadav smacked a whirlwind 61 not out off just 25 balls in posting a mammoth 186/5, the bowlers made short work of the Zimbabwe batters to bowl them out for 115 in 17.2 overs.

It meant India finished on top of Group 2 and will meet England in the second semifinal at Adelaide on November 10, while Pakistan will face-off against New Zealand in the first semifinal on November 9.

