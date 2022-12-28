Search icon
WATCH: Fan gets hit on nose after missing a crowd catch in Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat BBL 12 match

Chasing a paltry total of 122 runs, Thunder went on to win the game by 10 wickets and fifty balls to be spared at the Sydney Showground Stadium.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 02:11 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

After winning their second match of the ongoing 12th season of the Big Bash League, Sydney Thunder have finally been able to move away from the bottom of the points table. Chasing a meager 122-run target, Thunder made a statement by defeating Brisbane Heat by 10 wickets with 50 balls to spare at Sydney Showground Stadium.

Thunder needed such a thumping win to not only restore their confidence but also their NRR after being on the losing end of the lowest T20 innings total earlier in the competition . Although it is still a work in progress, Thunder will undoubtedly benefit from similar results in closing the distance with competitors.

Opening batters Matthew Gilkes (56*) and Alex Hales (59*) each scored half-centuries in a 70-ball 124-run partnership in the 12th over to seal the chase. Gilkes, who had only scored six runs in four innings this season until yesterday, blasted six fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 164.70 in his fourth BBL half-century.

Hales, on the other side, reached his 14th BBL half-century and 69th T20 half-century. The 33-year-old Englishman smashed 10 fours with a strike rate of 163.88 in his second straight 50+ contribution.

Perhaps influenced by professional cricketers, a middle-aged fan tried a crowd catch but was unsuccessful, resulting in a blow to the nose.

Gilkes blasted Heat spinner Mitchell Swepson for a six over long-on with the last ball of the 11th over. The man looked to be badly hurt in the third such shot of the over, but he was bold enough to affirm with a "thumbs up" that the situation was under control.

Watch it here:

Thunder are currently fourth in the points standings after two victories and three defeats in their first five games. The Adelaide Strikers lead the points table with three victories from five games, followed by the Perth Scorchers.

