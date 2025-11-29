Watch: Fakhar Zaman charges at umpires after overturned catch decision; Shaheen Afridi left fuming in PAK vs SL tri-nation series final

In a dramatic moment during the PAK vs SL tri-nation series final, Fakhar Zaman charged toward the umpires after the third umpire overturned his catch, sparking heated scenes on the field. Fellow star Shaheen Afridi was also left visibly fuming as controversy erupted over the decision.

Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Shah Afridi expressed their dissatisfaction after the third umpire ruled against the former's catch during the T20I Tri-Nation Series final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday. This incident occurred on the very first ball of the 19th over while Sri Lanka's captain, Dasun Shanaka, was at the crease. Nevertheless, both Shaheen and Fakhar had a reason to celebrate shortly after, as Shaheen managed to bowl out the right-handed batter on the subsequent delivery.

Regarding the catch incident, it took place on the initial ball of the 19th over. Shaheen delivered a slower ball aimed at the stumps, prompting Shanaka to attempt a flick, which resulted in a leading edge. Fakhar sprinted back, perfectly timing his jump to secure the catch at short third man. The catch appeared clean, but the third umpire began reviewing whether the ball had touched the ground before being caught.

In an unexpected turn, third umpire Rashid Riaz concluded that the ball had indeed made contact with the turf as Fakhar completed the catch. He ruled it as not out, leaving the entire Pakistani team in shock. Fakhar was visibly upset and approached the on-field umpires, Ahsan Raza and Asif Yaqoob, to voice his frustration.

However, Shaheen had the last laugh on the very next ball, as he successfully bowled out Sri Lanka's captain, forcing Shanaka to depart after scoring just 2 runs off seven balls.

In the T20I Tri-Nation Series final, Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and opted to have Sri Lanka bat first. The visitors initially appeared to be in control, sitting at 84/1 in the 11th over. However, their fortunes took a drastic turn as they lost the next nine wickets for a mere 20 runs.

Shaheen and Mohammad Nawaz each claimed three wickets, leading to Sri Lanka being bowled out for 114 in just 19.1 overs. Kamil Mishara was the standout performer for Sri Lanka, scoring 59 runs off 47 balls, which included two fours and four sixes.

Pakistan successfully reached the target of 115 runs, finishing with six wickets remaining and eight balls to go. Saim Ayub, the opening batsman for the hosts, was the standout performer, scoring 36 runs from 33 deliveries.

Also read| 'Batters are becoming NRIs': Sanjay Manjrekar takes aim at India’s preparation under Gautam Gambhir after 0-2 South Africa disaster