Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis narrowly avoided a potentially serious injury during a recent Abu Dhabi T10 league match at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. Du Plessis found himself in a precarious situation when he was thrown over the advertising hoardings, resulting in an awkward landing. This heart-stopping incident occurred during the match between the Morrisville Samp Army and Delhi Bulls.

As the Bulls were in pursuit of 113 runs for victory, Tim David struck a boundary off Isuru Udana towards the extra cover region. Du Plessis valiantly attempted to prevent the ball from reaching the boundary, but unfortunately, his efforts were in vain. In a twist of fate, du Plessis was unable to halt his momentum in time, causing him to overshoot the ropes.

In a stroke of luck, just as du Plessis and a ball boy were on a collision course, the quick-thinking ball boy inadvertently propelled du Plessis over the hoardings, leading to an awkward landing on the other side. Despite the dramatic turn of events, du Plessis emerged from the incident unscathed. A video capturing this heart-stopping moment has since garnered widespread attention on social media.

Morrisville Samp Army continued their winning streak with a three-run victory over Delhi Bulls. Charith Asalanka's explosive innings and a stellar bowling performance were the key factors in their success.

Despite a slow pitch, Morrisville capitalized on the dropped catches by Delhi Bulls. Asalanka's quick 51 runs off 25 balls helped Samp Army reach a total of 112/5 in 10 overs.

Delhi Bulls started strong in their chase, with Tom Banton scoring 25 runs off 11 balls. However, Mohammad Zahid's early dismissal of Banton shifted the momentum in Morrisville's favor. Tight overs from Zahid, Qais Ahmad, and Karim Janat kept Delhi in check until Tim David's late resurgence.

The match came down to a nail-biting final over, with Zahid's two wide balls adding to the tension. With Delhi needing five runs off the last ball, David was run out, securing a thrilling three-run victory for Samp Army.

