RCB will face CSK twice during the league stage of IPL 2025. The initial encounter between these two formidable teams is scheduled to take place on March 28 at the iconic Chepauk Stadium.

The rivalry between the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru is about to heat up even more in the upcoming IPL 2025 season, with both teams set to face off twice in the group stage. With only two days until the IPL 2025 begins, former CSK player Subramaniam Badrinath decided to join in the fun by posting a light-hearted meme on social media that pokes fun at RCB.

In an Instagram video, Badrinath appears as a CSK representative, greeting players from all other IPL teams with friendly handshakes and hugs. However, when the RCB representative arrives, he snubs him and walks away, adding a humorous twist to the two teams' ongoing rivalry.

The IPL 2025 is set to kick off on March 22, with the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), going head-to-head against RCB in the tournament's opening match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Fans can look forward to the first CSK vs RCB showdown on March 28 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, followed by a second match in Bengaluru on May 3.

The rivalry between CSK and RCB has always been fierce, making their clashes among the most anticipated events of the tournament. Their most recent meeting in the IPL 2024 was exciting, with RCB pulling off a nail-biting victory in a must-win game to secure a playoff spot, sending CSK packing. Batting first, RCB scored 218 runs and held CSK to 191 runs, winning by 27 runs.

Shadab Jakati, a former RCB spinner, recently discussed why he believes the franchise has yet to win an IPL trophy.

"It's a team game. If you want to win trophies, the team needs to play like a unit. 2-3 players cannot help you win the trophy. Chennai had a strong group of Indian players and some decent foreign players. It is important to get your combination. When I was in RCB, they would focus on 2-3 players only," Jakati had told Sportskeeda.

"There was a huge difference as far as team management, dressing room atmosphere is concerned. Players were very good, but there was no camaraderie, the players did not gel properly," Jakati added.

