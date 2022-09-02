Watch: Ehsan Khan takes a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam

Ehsan Khan

Ehsan Khan’s plan successfully worked as the spinner decided to come up and bowl in the power-play overs. Ehsan Khan bowled a fuller delivery on the stumps at a slower pace of 93 kph. Ehsan took a superb catch while diving to his right in his followthrough after the Pakistani captain lazy-pushes the ball down the ground. Hong Kong made a significant early breakthrough.

READ: Asia Cup 2022: Big setback for Team India as Ravindra Jadeja out with a knee injury, Axar Patel added to the squad

The second over was an awestruck moment for team Hong Kong after Ehsan Khan sent Babar Azam back to the pavilion.

This is the second time when Hong Kong’s Ehsan Khan took the wicket of Babar Azam, having took the first wicket in the last ODI played.

Ehsan Khan has also took wickets of veterans like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and many others. Hong Kong might feel confident after sending back the crucial captain of Pakistan.

Talking about the match, Even after losing the wicket of their skipper Babar Azam, The Pakistani batting combination of Mohammed Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman shared a century start between them for the second wicket and as we type, Pakistan scored 116 runs after 16 overs with only one wicket lost.

READ: 'Captain leading from the front', Netizens troll Babar Azam as he gets out after scoring just 9 runs against Hong Kong

The winner of this match will face Team India in the super 4s contest on September 4.