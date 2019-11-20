Watch: Eden Gardens turns pink ahead of India-Bangladesh first day-night Test in Kolkata

Headlines

'It hurts but...': Vijay Deverakonda opens up on failure of his Bollywood debut film Liger

This Indian player made cricket debut with England team, 1st Indian to score test century; was richer than Dhoni, Kohli

Delhi man sends abusive texts to TV news editor, arrested

27 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali: From Khamoshi to Gangubai Kathiawadi, decoding his significance in Indian cinema

Chandrayaan 3 fast approaches lunar orbit touchdown: Why no country has ever landed on Moon?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'It hurts but...': Vijay Deverakonda opens up on failure of his Bollywood debut film Liger

This Indian player made cricket debut with England team, 1st Indian to score test century; was richer than Dhoni, Kohli

Delhi man sends abusive texts to TV news editor, arrested

8 Reasons why blue light is harmful for skin

10 Things that can damage your eyes

10 yoga asanas to improve blood circulation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Rahul Gandhi blows 'flying kiss' in Parliament, Smriti Irani calls it 'obscene' and 'misogynist'

Manipur On The Edge: What Is The Road Ahead? | DNA India

DNA: How united is the opposition before 2024 elections?

'It hurts but...': Vijay Deverakonda opens up on failure of his Bollywood debut film Liger

27 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali: From Khamoshi to Gangubai Kathiawadi, decoding his significance in Indian cinema

Amid OMG 2-Gadar 2 clash, Yami Gautam roots for Sunny Deol, says 'we all are his fans'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Watch: Eden Gardens turns pink ahead of India-Bangladesh first day-night Test in Kolkata

Ahead of the second Test, posted a video showing the Eden Gardens stadium turning pink.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2019, 08:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Team India are set to take on Bangladesh in a historic Day-Night Test match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. 

Even the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina also confirmed that she will be in attendance at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on the first day, new Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly said.

Team India defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the first of the two-match Test match series on Saturday at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

This will also be the first time ever that India and Bangladesh will be playing a day/night Test and is the reason why players from both sides had net sessions with the pink SG balls in Indore ahead of the first Test match.

Ahead of the second Test, posted a video showing the Eden Gardens stadium turning pink.  

"Kolkata gearing up for the #PinkBallTest," BCCI captioned the post.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Gadar 2 advance booking crosses Rs 4 crore four days before release, Sunny Deol-starrer set for mega Rs 30-crore opening

Suniel Shetty shares big update on Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal-starrer Hera Pheri 3, says ‘we are waiting for…’

This superstar to reunite with Karan Johar after 25 years for huge actioner set for Christmas 2024 release: Report

'Love him, want to marry him': Former PCB chief Ramiz Raja makes a bizarre comment on Babar Azam during LPL match

World's longest running TV show, with 16,000 episodes, is from India; it's not CID, Bigg Boss, KBC, Taarak Mehta

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE