Watch: Eden Gardens turns pink ahead of India-Bangladesh first day-night Test in Kolkata

Ahead of the second Test, posted a video showing the Eden Gardens stadium turning pink.

Team India are set to take on Bangladesh in a historic Day-Night Test match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Even the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina also confirmed that she will be in attendance at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on the first day, new Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly said.

Team India defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the first of the two-match Test match series on Saturday at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

This will also be the first time ever that India and Bangladesh will be playing a day/night Test and is the reason why players from both sides had net sessions with the pink SG balls in Indore ahead of the first Test match.

Ahead of the second Test, posted a video showing the Eden Gardens stadium turning pink.

"Kolkata gearing up for the #PinkBallTest," BCCI captioned the post.