WATCH: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has a special message ahead of IND vs PAK high octane clash in T20 World Cup

Image Credit: Twitter

Immensely popular wrestler-turned-actor, Dwayne Johnson (also known as The Rock) is going all-out to promote his upcoming venture, Black Adam.

Johnson, widely regarded as ‘The Rock’ is also a huge fan of cricket.

Ahead of India's clash against Pakistan On October 23, Star Sports shared a video clip on Twitter featuring Dwayne Johnson where he mentioned that he is ready for T20 World Cup.

'@TheRock is #ReadyForT20WC and will kickstart the #GreatestRivalry in style on 23rd Oct, 7 AM onwards on #CricketLive', Star Sports tweeted.

More to follow..

READ| T20 World Cup 2022: Interesting facts, records and trivia that cricket fans should know