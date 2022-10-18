Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

WATCH: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has a special message ahead of IND vs PAK high octane clash in T20 World Cup

Johnson, widely regarded as ‘The Rock’ is also a huge fan of cricket.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 03:01 PM IST

WATCH: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has a special message ahead of IND vs PAK high octane clash in T20 World Cup
Image Credit: Twitter

Immensely popular wrestler-turned-actor, Dwayne Johnson (also known as The Rock) is going all-out to promote his upcoming venture, Black Adam. 

Johnson, widely regarded as ‘The Rock’ is also a huge fan of cricket.

Ahead of India's clash against Pakistan On October 23, Star Sports shared a video clip on Twitter featuring Dwayne Johnson where he mentioned that he is ready for T20 World Cup.

'@TheRock is #ReadyForT20WC and will kickstart the #GreatestRivalry in style on 23rd Oct, 7 AM onwards on #CricketLive', Star Sports tweeted.

More to follow..

READ| T20 World Cup 2022: Interesting facts, records and trivia that cricket fans should know

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Himachal Pradesh's AIIMS Bilaspur all set to be inaugurated by PM Modi today
In pics: Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her 32nd birthday with beau Jackky Bhagnani Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora
Home remedies: How to make your acne disappear overnight
Here some lip-smacking, healthy food items to devour on this festive season
Tejasswi Prakash drops inside photos of boyfriend Karan Kundrra's birthday bash
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mumbai Airport to be shut for six hours on October 18, check timings here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.