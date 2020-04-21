WATCH: Dwayne Bravo's new song is about 'his brudah from anodah muddah' MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) allrounder Dwayne Bravo gave a sneak peek of his new song which he has created for the veteran wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni.

The West Indies cricketer is well known for his knack for creating music off the field, other than his abilities to change the flow of a match with both bat and ball.

CSK's official Twitter handle posted a video of 'DJ Bravo', giving fans an early insight about his new track as the Windies allrounder ended up singing a few lines too.

At the start of the video, Bravo also said that "this is a sample of a song" that he is working on and it is for my brother MSD.

In the clip, Bravo can be humming the lyrics, which go as follows: "MS Dhoni, number seven, MS Dhoni, number seven, all of Ranchi shouting Dhoni, all of India shouting Mahi, all of Chennai shouting Thala, MS Dhoni is a world-beater".

"Champion @DJBravo47's next song is for 'his brudah, his brudah from anodah muddah' - @msdhoni No.7," CSK's captioned the video on Twitter.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

This video received a lot of love on the platform as fans across the world expressed their excitement for when the full track drops.

Bravo has been an integral part of the CSK team ever since his arrival back in 2011.

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced that the 13th edition Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended till further notice amid coronavirus pandemic.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.