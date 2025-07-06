Watch: Dog halts WI vs AUS 2nd Test; evades Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood before drone intervention

To the delight of everyone present, the dog made its way onto the pitch and settled in deep cover, seemingly unaware of the Australian players' attempts, including those of Hazlewood and captain Pat Cummins, to coax it off the field.

On Day 2 of the second Test match between Australia and the West Indies in Grenada, an unusual yet amusing interruption occurred that was unrelated to rain or the condition of the pitch. An unexpected black dog wandered onto the field, causing a temporary halt in play. This incident took place right after Josh Hazlewood had dismissed Roston Chase, leaving the West Indies at 124/4 in the 33rd over. To the delight of everyone present, the dog made its way onto the pitch and settled in deep cover, seemingly unaware of the Australian players' attempts, including those of Hazlewood and captain Pat Cummins, to coax it off the field.

When other methods proved ineffective, the broadcasters took the unusual step of deploying a drone to gently encourage the dog to leave. The buzzing drone ultimately succeeded, bringing laughter from both the players and the sparse crowd. Windies Cricket captured the moment perfectly on social media, captioning it: "A brief intrusion by a furry friend."

Interestingly, the delay turned out to benefit the West Indies. After the interruption, Brandon King and Shai Hope formed a crucial partnership of 58 runs, the largest of their innings, which helped them reach a total of 253 in response to Australia’s 286. Hazlewood, who had earlier dismissed Chase LBW after Cummins successfully reviewed the decision at the superstitious score of 111, was hit for a six by King shortly after play resumed.

At the end of Day 3, Australia stood at 221/7 in their second innings, leading by 254 runs. Steve Smith was the top scorer with a composed 71, while Alex Carey (26) and Pat Cummins (4) remained at the crease as play concluded, setting the stage for an intriguing finish.

