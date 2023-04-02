Watch: Dinesh Karthik, Mohd Siraj in massive collision as RCB drop Rohit Sharma sitter (Photo: Twitter)

IPL 2023, MI vs RCB: During their opening IPL match on Sunday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made a massive blunder when Mumbai Indians (MI) Skipper Rohit Sharma was batting. Rohit went for a pull shot on a short ball but ends up getting a top edge. As the ball went into the air, pacer Mohammed Siraj and Dinesh Karthik rushed to take the catch. But they had a massive collision, due to which, both failed to take the crucial catch.

After the drop, Siraj was seen struggling with a sort of discomfort as a result of the collision. As both players dropped the important catch of Sharma, this disappointed Virat Kohli. Check out the video below:

A collide between DK and siraj gave a chance to Rohit Sharma who was on 1 pic.twitter.com/iTTh8oPz9w — cric_mawa (@cric_mawa_twts) April 2, 2023

The fifth match of IPL 2023 is being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Earlier, RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first. RCB are playing their first match in their home ground.

