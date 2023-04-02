Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Dinesh Karthik, Mohd Siraj in massive collision as RCB drop Rohit Sharma sitter

IPL 2023, MI vs RCB: Both Mohammed Siraj and Dinesh Karthik were unhurt and the match continued.

Reported By:Prashant Tamta| Edited By: Prashant Tamta |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 08:46 PM IST

Watch: Dinesh Karthik, Mohd Siraj in massive collision as RCB drop Rohit Sharma sitter
Watch: Dinesh Karthik, Mohd Siraj in massive collision as RCB drop Rohit Sharma sitter (Photo: Twitter)

IPL 2023, MI vs RCB: During their opening IPL match on Sunday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made a massive blunder when Mumbai Indians (MI) Skipper Rohit Sharma was batting. Rohit went for a pull shot on a short ball but ends up getting a top edge. As the ball went into the air, pacer Mohammed Siraj and Dinesh Karthik rushed to take the catch. But they had a massive collision, due to which, both failed to take the crucial catch.

After the drop, Siraj was seen struggling with a sort of discomfort as a result of the collision. As both players dropped the important catch of Sharma, this disappointed Virat Kohli. Check out the video below:

The fifth match of IPL 2023 is being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Earlier, RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first. RCB are playing their first match in their home ground.

READ | IPL viral video of the day: Flying stumps, stunned Devdutt Padikkal; watch Umran Malik's fiery 149 kph delivery

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Calendar in Mr India to Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana: Here are some of Satish Kaushik's iconic roles
Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan turns paparazzo at film screening, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput also attend
IRCTC Bharat Darshan Train Tour Packages 2023: From Vaishno Devi to Kerala, check duration, total cost, destinations
In pics: Shekhar Suman hosts party for Bigg Boss 16 contestants; Shiv, MC Stan, Sumbul, Sajid, Nimrit arrive in style
Discover surprising health benefits of dark chocolate, from heart health to stress relief
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Nashpreet Kaur, IPL’s glamorous anchor, whose style can give Bollywood actresses a run for their money
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.