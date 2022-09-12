Watch: Dilshan Madushanka concedes 9 runs without bowling a single legal delivery in the 1st over of Pakistan innings

Dilshan Madushanka

Sri Lanka undid their good work from the first innings after starting their defense of 171 runs in the Asia Cup Final with a 10-run first ball. Playing the in the finals on Sunday, 11 September in Dubai, Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka lost control of his nerves, giving away 9 runs in extras. At this point, Madushanka had not bowled a single delivery, had given away a no-ball.

The first over of Sri Lanka’s bowling, Dilshan Madushanka bowled 11 balls in his first over. In this over, Madushanka conceded 9 runs without bowling a single legal ball.

Madushanka, who came to bowl the first over with the new ball, bowled the first ball no ball and Mohammad Rizwan got a free-hit. Madushanka then bowled a free hit ball bouncer which due to the extra bounce went over the batsman’s head to the keeper, which the umpire declared wide.

The Sri Lankan bowler continued to finish the free-hit even after this and again went wide. The next ball was also wide but this time the four also came. After the first no ball, Madhushanka bowled four consecutive wides, including a four, and thus Madhushanka conceded 9 runs without bowling any ball. Madushanka thus conceded a total of 12 runs in an over of his 11 balls, out of which only three runs came off the bat. It includes four wides and a no ball.

Talking about the match, Dasun Shanaka's men finished with a total of 170/6. In reply, Pakistan folded for just 147 runs, with Wanindu Hasaranga claiming three wickets, but it was the young Pramod Madushan who took everyone by surprise with four wickets.

Sri Lanka, a country picking up pieces after the death of democracy while facing enormous financial turbulence, found 11 worthy heroes on a cricket pitch as Dasun Shanaka's unheralded bunch crushed Pakistan by 23 runs to win their sixth Asia Cup title.