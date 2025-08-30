Watch: Digvesh Rathi, Nitish Rana engage into ugly verbal spat over 'notebook celebration' during DPL Eliminator

Lucknow Super Giants star spinner got into a heated argument again, but this time in the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) and against Nitish Rana.

Digvesh Rathi, who was in the news during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for his signature 'notebook celebration', is again making headlines during the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL). Yes, you read it right! During the Eliminator game between West Delhi Lions and South Delhi Superstarz at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, Digvesh was involved in a heated on-field spat with Nitish Rana. The tension between the two was seen since the first over Rathi bowled to Rana.

It’s all happening here!



Deets about the incident

This all started after Rana smashed a boundary on the 2nd ball of Rathi's first over, followed by three back-to-back sixes. In Rathi's next over, Rana slammed a four on the 2nd ball and maximums on the third and 6th deliveries. After hitting a massive six, sweeping the ball, both players exchanged some words, and players of both teams, along with the on-field umpires, tried to pull them back to cool down the situation.

Not only this, West Delhi Lions' Krish Yadav also got engaged in a verbal spat with South Delhi Superstarz players, wherein Nitish played the role of a peacemaker.

Lions vs Superstarz

Chasing 202, West Delhi Lions lost two early wickets in the Powerplay. But it was Nitish Rana who, along with Krish Yadav, brought stability to the innings and built a crucial 97-run stand for the third wicket. Rana went on to take his team to the finish line on the first ball of the 18th over and clinch the game by 7 wickets. Rana scored 134 off just 55 balls.