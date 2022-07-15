Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Watch: Did Rohit Sharma dislocate his shoulder during 2nd ODI? Indian skipper pops it back

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma appeared to dislocate his shoulder during the second ODI vs England. However, he surprisingly popped it back swiftly.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 02:12 PM IST

Watch: Did Rohit Sharma dislocate his shoulder during 2nd ODI? Indian skipper pops it back
Rohit Sharma dislocates shoulder, pops it back into swiftly

Team India suffered a 100-run defeat at the hands of England in the second ODI on Thursday at the Lord's which levelled the series 1-1. Despite the fact that India were boosted by the return of Virat Kohli from a groin injury, all the big-name players like Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan etc failed to put up a good show. 

However, the result could have been much worse for India, should they have lost their captain to an injury. In the first innings, Rohit sustained a shoulder injury, however, his quick-witted thinking helped the side avoid a huge blow. 

By the looks of it, the 'Hitman' dislocated his shoulder joint, but much to the surprise of the fans, he quickly popped it back in its place. A video of the incident is now going crazy viral on social media. 

READ| IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma irked on being asked about Virat Kohli's form, watch his reply

Watch:

The incident happened during England's inning, as Liam Livingstone tried to find a boundary, but the Indian skipper in his attempts to stop the ball dislocated his shoulder. 

What followed was a little bit strange, as Rohit swiftly popped it back into its place, without the assistance of the medical team. 

England subsequently gave India a target of 247 to chase, but Rohit was dismissed for a duck, and the Indian side folded for 146 runs. The series decider between England and India will be played on Sunday, July 17. 

READ| How did Virat Kohli fare against Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma, other top run-scorers in 2021?

Speaking after the match, the Nagpur-born opener lamented some of the dropped catches, while insisting that the team's batsmen let themselves down. 

"We bowled pretty well to start with. They had a partnership in the middle with Moeen and Willey. By no means that target wasn't chaseable but we didn't bat well. Have to take catches, something we've been talking a lot," said Rohit Sharma. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NIRF Ranking 2022: IIT Delhi fourth in list of India's top 10 educational institutes, know which one is on top
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.