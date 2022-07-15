Watch: Did Rohit Sharma dislocate his shoulder during 2nd ODI? Indian skipper pops it back

Rohit Sharma dislocates shoulder, pops it back into swiftly

Team India suffered a 100-run defeat at the hands of England in the second ODI on Thursday at the Lord's which levelled the series 1-1. Despite the fact that India were boosted by the return of Virat Kohli from a groin injury, all the big-name players like Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan etc failed to put up a good show.

However, the result could have been much worse for India, should they have lost their captain to an injury. In the first innings, Rohit sustained a shoulder injury, however, his quick-witted thinking helped the side avoid a huge blow.

By the looks of it, the 'Hitman' dislocated his shoulder joint, but much to the surprise of the fans, he quickly popped it back in its place. A video of the incident is now going crazy viral on social media.

The incident happened during England's inning, as Liam Livingstone tried to find a boundary, but the Indian skipper in his attempts to stop the ball dislocated his shoulder.

What followed was a little bit strange, as Rohit swiftly popped it back into its place, without the assistance of the medical team.

England subsequently gave India a target of 247 to chase, but Rohit was dismissed for a duck, and the Indian side folded for 146 runs. The series decider between England and India will be played on Sunday, July 17.

Speaking after the match, the Nagpur-born opener lamented some of the dropped catches, while insisting that the team's batsmen let themselves down.

"We bowled pretty well to start with. They had a partnership in the middle with Moeen and Willey. By no means that target wasn't chaseable but we didn't bat well. Have to take catches, something we've been talking a lot," said Rohit Sharma.