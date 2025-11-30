Watch: Dewald Brevis takes one-handed stunner to dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad; Virat Kohli's reaction goes viral

Hrithik Roshan reviews Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur, calls it 'beautifully crafted film': 'Every department deserves...'
CRICKET
Dewald Brevis pulled off a sensational one-handed stunner to dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad, leaving fans in awe. The moment became even bigger as Virat Kohli’s animated reaction instantly went viral, lighting up social media during the high-intensity clash.
The opening ODI between India and South Africa showcased not just a record-setting display from Rohit Sharma but also a fielding moment that quickly went viral. Young South African prodigy Dewald Brevis executed a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Indian batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad, prompting a priceless reaction from non-striker Virat Kohli.
This key moment unfolded during the 27th over of India's innings. Ruturaj Gaikwad, aiming to up the tempo after a cautious start, drove a fast delivery from Nandre Burger towards the cover area. What appeared to be a certain boundary was dramatically intercepted by Brevis, positioned at short extra cover. The ball sped towards him, but the 22-year-old leaped full-stretch to his right, snatching the ball with his outstretched right hand.
What a catch by Dewald Brevis !— Prateek (@prateek_295) November 30, 2025
Sabotaged the innings of his own IPL franchise CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad #INDvSA #TeamIndia #RuturajGaikwad pic.twitter.com/AHd4LCUrD7
Reaction of the Virat Kohli says it all!— abhay singh (@abhaysingh_13) November 30, 2025
Dismal of Ruturaj Gaikwad was not normal, it was an extra ordinary stuff by Dewald Brevis. pic.twitter.com/KBfYeS7Naz
The remarkable athleticism and stickiness of the catch left Gaikwad in shock as he made his way back to the pavilion with a score of 8.
Yet, the true highlight was the reaction from the other end. Virat Kohli, who was batting superbly and nearing a century, was seen with his mouth wide open, momentarily rendered speechless. He shook his head and offered a wry, admiring smile, briefly raising his bat in a gesture of respect for the extraordinary fielding display. This spontaneous and heartfelt reaction from one of cricket's greats quickly became a hot topic on social media, perfectly encapsulating the brilliance of Brevis’s catch.
The catch not only gave South Africa a vital breakthrough but also solidified Dewald Brevis’s status as a future star capable of producing match-winning moments across all aspects of the game.
