Cricket

CRICKET

Watch: Dewald Brevis takes one-handed stunner to dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad; Virat Kohli's reaction goes viral

Dewald Brevis pulled off a sensational one-handed stunner to dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad, leaving fans in awe. The moment became even bigger as Virat Kohli’s animated reaction instantly went viral, lighting up social media during the high-intensity clash.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 30, 2025, 03:44 PM IST

Watch: Dewald Brevis takes one-handed stunner to dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad; Virat Kohli's reaction goes viral
The opening ODI between India and South Africa showcased not just a record-setting display from Rohit Sharma but also a fielding moment that quickly went viral. Young South African prodigy Dewald Brevis executed a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Indian batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad, prompting a priceless reaction from non-striker Virat Kohli.

This key moment unfolded during the 27th over of India's innings. Ruturaj Gaikwad, aiming to up the tempo after a cautious start, drove a fast delivery from Nandre Burger towards the cover area. What appeared to be a certain boundary was dramatically intercepted by Brevis, positioned at short extra cover. The ball sped towards him, but the 22-year-old leaped full-stretch to his right, snatching the ball with his outstretched right hand.

The remarkable athleticism and stickiness of the catch left Gaikwad in shock as he made his way back to the pavilion with a score of 8.

Yet, the true highlight was the reaction from the other end. Virat Kohli, who was batting superbly and nearing a century, was seen with his mouth wide open, momentarily rendered speechless. He shook his head and offered a wry, admiring smile, briefly raising his bat in a gesture of respect for the extraordinary fielding display. This spontaneous and heartfelt reaction from one of cricket's greats quickly became a hot topic on social media, perfectly encapsulating the brilliance of Brevis’s catch.

The catch not only gave South Africa a vital breakthrough but also solidified Dewald Brevis’s status as a future star capable of producing match-winning moments across all aspects of the game.

