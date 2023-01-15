WATCH: Dewald Brevis hits monstrous no-look six for MI Cape Town against Joburg Super Kings in SA20

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

The Mumbai Indians' sister franchise, MI Cape Town, is back on the winning track in the inaugural edition of the SA20. Led by Rashid Khan, the team secured their second victory in three matches on Saturday, January 14th, when they defeated the Chennai Super Kings' sister franchise, Joburg Super Kings, by seven wickets at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. The hosts achieved the target of 106 runs in just 16.2 overs, losing only three wickets.

Young South African batter Dewald Brevis was the star of the show, top-scoring with 42 runs from 34 balls.

The nineteen-year-old cricketer, who also represents the Mumbai Indians, was dismissed for a duck in the team's second match against the Durban Super Giants. However, he quickly recovered and played a pivotal role in helping his side secure a win and reach the top of the points table.

The right-handed batter made an impressive contribution, smashing two fours and three sixes during his stay at the crease, including a remarkable no-look six.

On the first delivery of the eighth over, bowled by Aaron Phangiso, Brevis without hesitation got down on one knee and sent it soaring with a mighty swing of the bat.

WATCH:

No look six by Dewald Brevis, He is a freak. pic.twitter.com/q7ZWcAWRW6 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 14, 2023

"That bat flow, that swing, the sound of the bat, suggested it was gonna go a long way," the commentator exclaimed.

Brevis was ablaze for MI Cape Town in the inaugural match of the SA20. In the tournament's opening contest between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals at the Newlands Stadium on January 10, he remained unscathed on 70 runs from 41 balls. During the match, he smashed four fours and five sixes.

