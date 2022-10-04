Watch: Deepak Chahar warns Tristan Stubbs to stay at the non-striker's end crease by faking 'mankad'

Deepak Chahar

India and South Africa are playing 3rd T20I match in Indore. Winning the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first but South African batters were up for the challenge as they took on the Indian bowlers from the word go in the small ground.

Recently, Indian Women's spin bowler Deepti Sharma made headlines for mankading England's women's cricketer to win the match for India and it generated a lot of mixed reviews and today during the 3rd T20I match, a similar incident happened between Deepak Chahar and Tristan Stubbs.

It happened at the start of the 16 over, Deepak Chahar was running to bowl but he stopped in his run-up and warned Stubbs to stay on his crease. Watch the video of the incident below.

Coming to the match, As we type, the South African team have scored 192 runs after 18 overs with Rilee Rossouw currently batting on 92 runs. He was well supported by Quinton De Kock who scored 67 runs.