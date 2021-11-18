Search icon
Watch: Deepak Chahar gives perfect response to Martin Guptill after getting hit for six

Deepak Chahar even got a 'Kamaal ka Moment' award for that response after he dismissed Martin Guptill in the first T20I.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 18, 2021, 12:01 PM IST

Team India pacer returned to the T20I side on Wednesday in the first of the three-match series against New Zealand and even though he proved to be expensive in his four-over spell, he walked away with one of the awards of the night, 'Kamaal ka Moment'.

Amidst an expensive spell, having gone for 34 runs in his first three overs Chahar came on to bowl his last in the 18th over against a rampaging Martin Guptill. The first ball on length as Guptill dispatches it over wide long-on for a 98-metre six. 

It was one of those Guptill's no-look six where he looks to the ground or straight and not the ball. However, this time he kept staring at Chahar instead.

Chahar was up to the challenge and the New Zealand opener hit another one of those on the next delivery, however, he couldn't time that well and hit straight to Shreyas Iyer. Chahar had his revenge and now he kept straing as Guptill when he was walking toward the pavilion after scoring 70 runs off just 42 balls.

The right-arm pacer had started well in the powerplay but he was taken to cleaners in his second over, which was the last over of the powerplay by New Zealand batter Mark Chapman. Chahar conceded 15 runs in that over included one six and two boundaries.

Chahar finished with 1/42, however, Guptill's wicket helped India in closing the innings out well and restricted New Zealand to 164 when 180 was on the cards.

