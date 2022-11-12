Watch: Dawid Malan, Mark Wood sweat on fitness ahead of T20 World Cup final

File Photo

As the T20 World Cup 2022 draws to a close, there has been some encouraging news from the England camp. The two England players who were injured in the team's last Super 12 game and missed the semifinal game against India have returned to the squad ahead of the final showdown in Australia.

England's Dawid Malan and bowler Mark Wood were spotted training in the nets ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 final. The two players who suffered injuries in the game against India were ruled out of the semifinal game, but are expected to return in the final XI.

Malan and Wood were both seen in the Melbourne Cricket Ground nets in a video posted by ESPNcricinfo. While Mark Wood did not initially show up for practice, he later bowled a few balls.

England skipper Jos Buttler has conveyed the good news that both players are in good shape ahead of the final. "They're both getting better. It hasn't been long since they weren't fit enough for the semi-final, but we'll give them every chance we can."

England and Pakistan are gearing up to face off in the final of T20 World Cup 2022. The summit clash will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in front of a packed stadium on Sunday, November 13.

