Watch: David Warner uses 'Thor Hammer' to fix Karachi pitch, gets trolled by wife Candice

Australia's tour of Pakistan might be the first occasion in a long long time when the Aussie side has flown to the country to play a bilateral series, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Many cricketers of past and present, including former Pakistan players, criticised the pitch in Karachi, which left a bad taste in the mouth. Recently, a video of Pat Cummins went viral on social media as he tried to fix the pitch in Karachi's National Stadium.

The viral clip was shared widely on social media by cricket fans and now the PCB have come up with another clip of Cummins' compatriot David Warner trying his hand to fix the pitch on Day 5 of the second Test between Pakistan and Australia.

The hosts were 380/4 in their second innings when Warner tried to use a hammer to erase the footmarks off the pitch. PCB came up with a hilarious caption for the clip, which even forced Warner's wife Candice to come out and troll her hubby.

"The Thor hammer made another cameo today," wrote PCB on Twitter, while sharing Warner's video.

Much to the surprise of netizens, Warner's wife Candice chipped in with a hilarious remark, as she quoted the tweet from PCB. Mrs. Warner tried to remind her husband that he could do some of his hammering skills back home.

I wish @davidwarner31 would do this a little bit more around the house!! https://t.co/hFhdFGqPTA — Candice Warner (@CandiceWarner31) March 17, 2022

"I wish @davidwarner31 would do this a little bit more around the house!!" wrote Candice Warner.

Apart from all the jokes, the match proved to be pure entertainment as Australia hit 506 runs and in reply, Pakistan managed to pull off a thrilling draw, courtesy of centuries from Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.