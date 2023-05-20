Search icon
Watch: David Warner imitates Ravindra Jadeja's sword celebration during CSK vs DC clash, video goes viral

DC is currently chasing a formidable target set by CSK, who were aided by the impressive performances of Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 20, 2023, 06:37 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

During the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, the captain of the former, David Warner, engaged in some hilarious banter with Ravindra Jadeja, the all-rounder of the latter team. Despite Chennai posting a massive total of 223, they continued their dominant form by dismissing Prithvi Shaw at a score of just 5.

However, David Warner held one end and found his form, hitting some great shots around the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He took on Deepak Chahar and smashed ten runs in the first two balls of the fifth over. But as he mistimed a drive towards Ajinkya Rahane, he teased the Mumbai batter by standing out of his crease.

However, as the throw came, Warner rushed back in. The ball went to Ravindra Jadeja, who threatened to throw it. In response, Warner swung his bat like the Indian all-rounder's sword celebration.

This playful exchange between the two players added a fun element to the match, which was already intense and exciting.

DC is currently chasing a formidable target set by CSK, who were aided by the impressive performances of Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The duo delivered exceptional half-centuries, propelling CSK to a challenging score of 223/3 in their allotted 20 overs.

