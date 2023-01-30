Search icon
Watch: David Warner's hilarious video paying tribute to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan goes viral

Australian opener David Warner is already famous for posting videos on social media platforms featuring Indian movies and songs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

Watch: David Warner's hilarious video paying tribute to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan goes viral
David Warner/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan latest release Pathaan has proved to be a mega-hit as the actioner has been setting new records at the box-office since its release on January 25. Pathaan is already earning praises from millions of SRK fans across the globe and now the Bollywood star has a new fan - Australian opener David Warner.

Warner is already famous for posting videos on social media platforms featuring Indian movies and songs and now the cricketer has posted a hilarious video to pay tribute to Pathaan.

The video has now gone viral on social media. In the video, Warner has superimposed his face on that of Shah Rukh Khan and has posted various scenes from Pathaan. Warner captioned the post as, "Wow what a film, can you name this?? #legend #icon."  Warner released the post along with Pathaan’s superhit song 'Besharam Rang'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Instagram users are loving the video and it has been appreciated by India bowler Khaleel Ahmed too.

Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles, created history by becoming the biggest opener in the history of Bollywood as the film amassed Rs 55 crore on Day 1. Pathaan has broken the record set by RRR and KGF 2.

 

