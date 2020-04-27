WATCH David Warner and wife Candice slay #SwitchItUp challenge

David Warner is one cricketer who is making the most of the lockdown period. In his latest TikTok video, he is seen switching roles with wife Candice Warner who is a former Ironwoman and surf lifesaver.

In the video, uploaded on Instagram, Warner is seen in his Australian gear, holding a bat, while his wife is seen on a surfboard paddling in her old Ironwoman racing costume.

As the video progresses, the two suddenly switch, and Candice is now seen wearing the Australian jersey while Warner is seen paddling in her costume. "ISO Monday's #flicktheswitch," Warner captioned the video.

WATCH:

Candice too took to Instagram and shared a picture of them with their roles reversed. "Switching it up on a Monday. @davidwarner31 looking the goods in my old racing costume," she captioned the photo.

On Saturday, Warner had shared a TikTok video of him dancing with Candice and two of their daughters dressed in full Australian gear.

Warner, should have been currently in India for the Indian Premier League (IPL) and leading his side SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the cash-rich tournament has been postponed till further notice.