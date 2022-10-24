Watch: David Miller hits top of off stump with sharp direct hit against Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup

David Miller pulled off a magnificent run-out

David Miller is well-known for his exceptional fielding skills in addition to his frightening powerhitting ability. On Monday (October 24), the experienced South African cricketer demonstrated this brilliantly in Hobart when playing against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup 2022.

After a terrible mix-up in the middle, Miller dealt a very sharp direct hit to assist the Proteas eliminate Zimbabwe's seasoned middle-order batter Sean Williams.

As Williams and his batting partner Wesley Madhevere botched up a fast single, the South African limited-overs stalwart saw it as an opportunity to make a difference with his fielding, smashing the top of the off-stump with a brilliant throw.

Madhevere not only hit the ball straight to David Miller at cover and called for a quick single, but he also collided with Williams, leaving his partner with no chance of surviving a direct throw, which did come off Miller's superb throw.

The spectacular run-out came off the fourth ball of the fourth over in Zimbabwe's first innings in a rain-affected nine-overs-per-side match. Madhevere faced left-arm seamer Wayne Parnell and hammered the ball to the cover region, calling Williams in for a fast single.

Coming to the match, South Africa were so close to opening their account in the T20 World Cup 2022. However, rain ended up playing spoilsport. After numerous spells of rain, the officials gave up and their game against Zimbabwe was eventually called off.

Quinton de Kock went totally berserk and played his strokes boldly in the Super 12 encounter at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. South Africa concluded with 51 runs in three overs thanks to the left-hander's 47 runs off 18 balls, which included eight fours and one six.

De Kock threw all he had at everything from the start. De Kock hammered Tendai Chatara for 23 runs to get his team off to an early start. Following that, he targeted Richard Ngarava, and the Proteas scored 40 runs in their first two overs.

