Watch: Danny Morrison lifts presenter on his lap ahead of PSL match, catches her off guard

Erin Holland, a former Miss Australia World, is currently married to the renowned Australian cricketer, Ben Cutting. She has been an integral part of the broadcast team for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) since its fourth edition.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 02:46 PM IST

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been delivering exceptional cricketing action to fans worldwide. However, it's not just the thrilling competition between the bat and ball that has been entertaining fans. The pre-match shows in the T20 league have also been a source of excitement, with former New Zealand cricketer Danny Morrison recently making headlines for his playful antics. 

During the match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United, commentator Danny Morrison surprised presenter Erin Holland by lifting her and giving her a swirl live on camera. This unexpected moment left fans in stitches.

Holland herself tweeted the video of the incident, with the caption: "Love ya uncle @SteelyDan66 @thePSLt20".

In reply, Morrison wrote: "Just keeping you on your toes Mrs Cutting!!! #PSL8".

This is not the first time that Morrison has engaged in such behavior before the start of a cricket match. During his time in the IPL, the New Zealander lifted a cheerleader on his shoulders, and he also did something similar with former IPL anchor Karishma Kotak in another incident.

During the match, the Gladiators managed to score an impressive 179/6 runs while batting first, thanks to the exceptional performances of Mohammad Nawaz, Najibullah Zadran, and Umar Akmal. However, Islamabad put up a commendable fight while chasing the challenging target and managed to surpass the total with just three balls to spare. The team's batters, including Colin Munro, Azam Khan, and Faheem Ashraf, played a crucial role in securing the victory.

