Watch: Danish Sait aka RCB's Mr Nags hilarious interview with Shaheen, Kohli and others leaves internet in splits

Image Source: Instagram/Screengrab

All cricket fans are familiar with comedian Danish Sait's spoof character Mr. Nags for Royal Challengers Bangalore. His amusing interviews with RCB cricketers, particularly skipper Virat Kohli, are downright entertaining.

This time, Sait imitated prime-time anchors and interviewed cricketers from India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, adding that extra 'tadka' to his interviewing approach. The best part is that players like Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav added humor to the video.

The comedian posed witty questions to Rishab Pant, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Shakib Hassan, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravinchander Ashwin, Shaheen Afridi, and Yuzvender Chahal. Everything was done in the manner of a prime-time anchor.

Suryakumar Yadav's funny clip in which he says 'exclusive' was shown over and again. The combined length of all the clips is 1:07 minutes of sheer laughter.

WATCH:

He asked Virat Kohli whether he would leave or answer a question that was outside the off-stump, which led to Kohli just walking away from Sait, who said: “Well left.”

Sait also asked Hardik Pandya- “kya aap karke aaye” to which Hardik replied- “Hatt, main coffee peene jaa rha hu.”

He also asked Shaheen Afridi to make a baby face and the bowler obliged. While talking to Yuzvendra Chahal, Sait asked him how did he make to this World Cup, throwing shade at him for missing the previous edition in UAE.

One impressed user commented, “What I like the most of about you is…you asked the toughest question in the funniest way & the person wont feel bad about it…for eg the question of Virat. Danish Sait, man you have an amazing art (sic).”

Of all the clips, netizens were specifically impressed by the way Virat Kohli ignores Sait’s questions, something that he has always done with Mr. Nags at RCB.

India will start its T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 23. The Rohit Sharma-led side beat Australia by six runs in the warm-up match.

READ| T20 World Cup: Team India meets Governor of Victoria and others in Melbourne, See pics