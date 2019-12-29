Watch: Danish Kaneria slams Mohammad Amir, claims players who sold country for money are still playing for Pakistan

When Shoaib Akhtar revealed that Danish Kaneria was treated unfairly by his Pakistani teammates just because he was a Hindu during an interview, the cricket fraternity did not back down from criticizing the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their lack of authority.

Danish Kaneria was the only second Hindu player after Anil Dalpat to represent Pakistan in international cricket.

The former PAK international recently posted a video on his Youtube account and spoke in-depth about this controversy.

“To those who are saying I did this for cheap fame and for my Youtube channel, I want to remind them that I did not do it, Shoaib Akhtar spoke about discrimination against me on national television," Kaneria said on relation to Miandad.

Javed Miandad on Friday (December 28) claimed that Danish can do anything for the sake of money.

“You have cut off my hands and feet. I have not been employed for so long. What else do you want? Should I finish myself off?” he claimed.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

People who are talking nonsense about me creating my own YT channel, what do you want? Forget about cricket. I have stopped getting work on channel and I am yet to receive the payment for the channel on which I have worked on. Should I finish off myself?

The 39-year-old also dragged in a current PAK team regular, Mohammad Amir, and fired shots at the cricketer in his video.

“People are saying I played for Pakistan for 10 years. But I played for 10 years at the cost of my blood. I gave blood to the cricket pitch. I kept bowling even when my fingers bled.”

“There are people who have sold their country and who are still welcomed in the team. I never sold my country for money,” he added.

Among the list of bowlers, Danish Kaneria is fourth on the list with most Test wickets for Pakistan. He is behind fast bowlers Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Imran Khan.

After allegations of being involved in spot-fixing, Kaneria was given a lifetime ban by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).