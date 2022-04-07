WATCH: CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja plays basketball, hits a no-look shot

The current Indian Premie League (IPL) 2022 season has been one to forget for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) so far. Just two days ahead of the opening game, CSK skipper MS Dhoni relinquished the captaincy, and Ravindra Jadeja was instilled in his place.

However, CSK are still looking for their first points in the league table, having lost all three of their matches in IPL 2022.

Ahead of their fourth match, against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 9, Saturday, Chennai Super Kings players were seen having a recreational session as the boys played basketball, wherein skipper Ravindra Jadeja showed off the baller inside him.

READ| KL Rahul to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad? Hilarious IPL pre-match technical glitch goes viral

It seems one of the world's best all-rounders could have done well if he chose to play basketball, as Jadeja nailed a no-look shot, which ended up in the basket.

The 33-year-old can be seen having a gala time with his teammates, which looks like a good sign. Even after the three defeats, the morale within the CSK camp looks high as the boys played basketball and Jadeja was impressive in particular.

After hitting a no-look basket, Jadeja celebrated by pumping his fists as he celebrated the shot.

READ| 'PAT DIYE CHAKKE': Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Pat Cummins' fiery fifty

Watch Ravindra Jadeja's no-look basket here:

CSK's next match will be a high-pressure game for the defending champs as they have already lost matches against last season's finalists Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad are also in search of their first win of the season, having tasted defeats against the likes of Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants earlier.