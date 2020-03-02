Headlines

Dalit author Yashica Dutt slams Made in Heaven for using her work 'without permission or credit': My name was nowhere...

Dalit author Yashica Dutt slams Made in Heaven for using her work 'without permission or credit': My name was nowhere...

WATCH: CSK skipper MS Dhoni gets hero's welcome in Chennai ahead of IPL 2020 kick-off

Ever since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August, MSD made himself unavailable for selection. During his break from cricket, the 38-year-old also served for the Indian Army too.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 02, 2020, 07:10 AM IST

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to begin from March 29 as teams get ready to gear up for the kickoff.

With the grand tournament just days away, IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finally have their widely loved skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni back for training.

The opening match will be played between most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Ahead of the cash-rich tournament, the Chennai-based franchise released a video on social media of Dhoni returning to his den.

The three-time champions took to Twitter and shared two posts where MSD can be seen arriving at the team hotel with the CSK team manager Russell Radhakrishnan.

As expected, the former Team India skipper received a grand welcome from a huge crowd as numerous fans flocked to get a glips of their beloved 'thala'.

"Every goose shall bump with First Day First Show feels! Just #StartTheWhistles! #HomeSweetDen," CSK's tweet read.

Under the capable leadership Dhoni, the Super Kings have won three IPL titles (2010,2011, 2018) and will be looking to equal Mumbai's record of four this season.

