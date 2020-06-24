Headlines

Cricket

Cricket

Watch: CSK's Dwayne Bravo to release song dedicated to 'Thala' MS Dhoni on birthday, shares teaser with fans

One of MS Dhoni's biggest fan and teammate Dwayne Bravo has shared a teaser of the song he is dedicating to his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 24, 2020, 07:33 PM IST

One of MS Dhoni's biggest fan and teammate Dwayne Bravo has shared a teaser of the song he is dedicating to his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper.

The West Indies all-rounder said that the song named '7' will be released on the former India captain's birthday. Taking to Instagram Bravo revealed when he is going to release the song.

"Just to keep my fans updated on @mahi7781 song!! #7 as you'll requested the plan is to release this song on his birthday!!" Bravo said in an Instagram post.

"Also, we have a new dance!! It's called the Helicopter ?? pls tag me your version of the helicopter ?? dance and I will pick out the best dance and make it the official Dance for MS!! (sic)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

(@djbravo47) on

This is not the first song by Bravo. The cricketer is quite famous for his singing and dancing capabilities off the field, especially his song “Champion” which was released in 2016 became a hit among the fans. 

Recently in a conversation with Harsha Bhogle in the 'Cricbuzz in Conversation' show, Bravo revealed he has been trying to compose a song on Dhoni as he had had an impact on his cricketing career.

"I want to do something for him. He is coming to the end of his career. He had a great career. He had a great impact on my personal career and also so many other cricketers. I wanted to do something special for him. I named the song No. 7. It's his number. It's a special number for him."

As for Bravo's Indian Premier League (IPL) journey, he joined CSK in 2011 and has been a part of them since then, leaving the 2016 and 2017 period when he represented Gujarat Lions as CSK were banned. 

He had also been an integral part of CSK’s title triumph in 2011 and 2018, led by MS Dhoni.

