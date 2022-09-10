Watch: Chris Gayle shares video of his yacht party, says 'these ladies ain't leaving'

Chris Gayle's latest party post goes viral

Chris Gayle has earned himself the moniker of 'Universe Boss' and that goes not just for his on-field displays, but in his life off the field as well. Known for his 'larger than life' attitude, Gayle enjoys a huge fan following in India, thanks to his heroics of the past in IPL.

The legendary West Indies batsman recently gave his fans a glimpse into his life as he shared a video of himself partying on his yacht with ladies. From the looks of it, only women were invited to Gayle's party.

The 42-year-old shared a hilarious caption along with the video that he posted on Instagram that has gone viral all over social media.

"The Ladies Ain’t Leaving and I Ain’t Leaving," read the caption of Gayle's latest post, wherein all the women can be seen having a gala time with drinks in their hands. Those who followed the legendary opener know that he is no stranger to parties, and has often hogged the limelight due to his nightlife routine.

Even though he has turned over 40, Gayle has continued to live his life in his own way, and he continues to go strong on the field as well.

The Caribbean cricketer has not yet announced his international retirement, and he still plays franchise cricket around the world. While he didn't feature in IPL 2022, Gayle has already hinted that he is looking to make a comeback next year.

Moreover, he also hinted that he might join one of the three franchises that he has represented in the IPL before, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.