Watch: Chris Gayle's 'government job' reel with Instagram influencer Rajesh goes viral

Source: Twitter

West Indies cricket Sensation, Chris Gayle, who is famously known for his huge sixes on the cricket ground, is currently in Doha, playing for World Giants in Legends League Cricket. The biggest entertainer on and off the field has again gone viral for making a reel with Instagram Influencer, R Rajesh Yadav, who got famous while working with his friend Shubham Gaur for a youtube channel Nazar battu.

Rajesh was recently seen watching a match of Legends League Cricket, in Doha. After the match, the Instagram sensation did what he does best. He met the Universe Boss and created a reel on the famous “Kuch nhi bro…” trend. Rajesh pinned a note, ‘Universe boss ko samjhane ki galti kar di thi’. With the two biggest entertainers on the frame, the reel went viral in no time as expected. The reel is now viewed by more than 2.6 million people on Instagram. Not only with Gyale, but Rajesh also posted a reel with former Indian cricketer Suresh Rina, who is also playing in the Legends League Cricket for Indian Maharajas.

LLC is in its concluding stage with the final match to be played tonight, (March 20). Shane Watson-led World Giants will be playing against Shahid Afridi-led Asian Lions for the title on Monday in the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, in Doha at IST 8 pm. Gautam Gambhir who was leading Indian Maharajas is out of the tournament after winning only one game in the season.

The tournament gave 90s kids a nostalgic moment with the legends of the game who retired from international cricket being seen in the 22 yards all over again.