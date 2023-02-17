Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara receives his 100th Test cap from Sunil Gavaskar during IND vs AUS 2nd Test

Image Source: Twitter

Legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar honored Cheteshwar Pujara, who achieved the prestigious milestone of playing 100 Tests during the ongoing India-Australia series on Friday, February 17.

Since his debut against Australia in 2010 in Bengaluru, Pujara has been an indispensable part of the Indian Test team. He has been a key contributor to several remarkable victories both at home and abroad, including two triumphant Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaigns against Australia in their own backyard.

Sunil Gavaskar presented a commemorative cap to Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of the Test match and delivered an inspiring speech. Heaping praise on the Saurashtra cricketer, the former Indian captain thanked the determined batter for his unwavering commitment to the team and for putting his body on the line for the side.

“When we are playing as kids growing up, whether we are playing at home, down the streets and maidans, we all dream of playing for India," he said. "It's an unbelievable feeling and you want to do that over and over again."You need a lot of hard work, determination, self-belief to lift yourself up from lean periods, and then stay focussed on getting the job done. When you go out to bat, it's as if you're taking the India flag with you. You've put your body on the line for India."

Gavaskar also expressed his hope that Cheteshwar Pujara will become the first Indian to score a century in his 100th Test, thus laying the groundwork for another Indian victory against Australia. With his impressive batting record, Pujara is well-positioned to make history and lead India to a triumphant victory.

“You've taken the blows, you got up, and you made bowlers earn your wicket," he added. "Every sngle run you scored is a big plus for India. You've been a role model for what hard work, self-belief, and dreams can do. Welcome to the 100th Test club, and I wish and pray you that you become the first Indian to score a big hundred in your 100th Test and lay the foundation for yet another win in Delhi," he said.

Cheteshwar Pujara has been a warrior in the truest sense, fearlessly standing between the bowlers and his wicket. He has amassed an impressive 7021 runs at an average of 44.15, including 19 centuries and 34 half-centuries, with a best score of an unbeaten 206.

Pujara, who only managed seven runs in the first Test, will be looking to make his 100th appearance memorable by scoring a big hundred.

