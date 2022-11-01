Search icon
Watch: Chennai Super Kings player Robin Uthappa shares his 'scary moment' in this Halloween video

Chennai Super Kings recently shared a video on their YouTube Channel in which Robin Uthappa can be seen sharing his 'Dhik Dhik moment'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 06:58 AM IST

Chennai Super Kings recently shared a video of cricketer Robin Uthappa in which he was seen talking about his scary moment. He said, once he was sharing the room with cricketer Stuart Binny and at some point of time during the hight he(Uthappa) started to feel cold and chocked.

He then further adds that he tried to woke up Stuart Binny and asked him that if he felt the same to which Binny denied and slept again. Robin Uthappa further adds that he was'nt able to sleep that night and immidiately turned the lights on and he saw a screen moving in front of him.

Rohin Uthappa also opens up that how he was'nt able to sleep that wwhole night and kept on reading the Bible and he changed his hotel in the next morning.

