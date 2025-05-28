The incident occurred on the second day of the unofficial Test between Emerging sides after Mondol hit Ntuli for a six on the first delivery of the 105th over.

During the second unofficial Test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Wednesday, some emerging players from the Bangladesh and South Africa teams found themselves in a bit of a scuffle. The drama unfolded in the 104th over of Bangladesh’s innings when Ripon Mondol hit a six off Tshepo Ntluli’s first delivery. This sparked a heated exchange between the two players.

Things escalated quickly when Ntluli approached Ripon and gave him a shove, leading to a tense standoff. Ripon, not backing down, tried to push Ntluli away several times, but Ntluli wasn’t having it.

The situation took a turn for the worse when Ntluli grabbed Ripon’s helmet and yanked it, resulting in a physical tussle between them. Thankfully, the umpires stepped in to diffuse the situation.

Watch the video here

Unacceptable conduct in today’s BD vs SA Emerging test match. A South African player physically confronted a Bangladeshi batter — even shook his head menacingly while holding his helmet.



Cricket is a gentleman’s game. This incident demands immediate disciplinary review. pic.twitter.com/43H566rGvE May 28, 2025

Although this match isn’t official and doesn’t carry first-class status, there’s still a chance that disciplinary measures could be taken against the players involved, according to a report from a Bangladesh news outlet.

After the altercation, Match referee Salim Shahed mentioned that he might review the incident to decide if any disciplinary actions are warranted.

“Once I receive the umpires’ report, I will prepare my report with suggestions of punishment,” he said.

“I will send that two both boards so that they can take action based on my report,” Shahed said while adding that another South Africa had already served a one-match suspension during the one-day series.

Ntuli finally sent Mondol packing 12 overs later with him scoring 43 runs which brought Bangladesh down to 352/9. The home team managed to add just 19 more runs for the last wicket, ending their innings at 371 after choosing to bat first.

For those who might not be familiar, the current four-day match is the second and final showdown between Bangladesh and the South Africa Emerging team. The Proteas faced a setback in the one-day series, losing 2-1, and the first four-day match in Chattogram ended in a stalemate.

Also read| IPL 2025: Will Josh Hazlewood, Tim David play PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1? Stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma gives BIG update