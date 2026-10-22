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Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets special message from Rohit Sharma before New Zealand series

Rohit Sharma has shared a heartfelt message for Bhuvneshwar Kumar ahead of the India vs New Zealand series. Know what the former India captain said about the experienced pacer and why Bhuvneshwar is in the spotlight ahead of the upcoming cricketing action.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 22, 2026, 11:55 AM IST

Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets special message from Rohit Sharma before New Zealand series
Rohit Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Image: X)
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Bhuvneshwar Kumar has made his long-awaited return to the Indian team after a four-year absence and is poised to feature in the opening T20I of the five-match New Zealand series. His comeback began when he was included in the squad for the fifth T20I against West Indies, where he was selected to play but couldn't bowl as rain forced the match to be abandoned. At Hagley Oval in Christchurch, Bhuvneshwar will take the field for his second match since his return. Before the New Zealand series commenced, Rohit Sharma shared an encouraging message with Bhuvneshwar.

During an appearance on Family Full House with Rohit Sharma, the former India captain expressed: "We will head to New Zealand. I'm hopeful he will deliver an outstanding performance."

Bhuvneshwar was part of Rohit's squad during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. Despite India reaching the semi-finals, the team faced challenges throughout the tournament and was eliminated following a 10-wicket loss to England in the semi-final stage. After traveling from Australia to New Zealand, Bhuvneshwar was subsequently removed from the squad.

Bhuvneshwar's exceptional performances for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025 (17 wickets) and 2026 (28 wickets) led to his selection for the Indian team once again. Across 88 T20 International matches, he has accumulated 90 wickets.

Bhuvneshwar's ODI career has been dormant since the 2022 South Africa tour. Rohit was scheduled to captain India during that series but was sidelined by injury, and Bhuvneshwar played his previous ODI under KL Rahul's leadership. His Test cricket journey has been inactive since January 2018, when he last played under Virat Kohli's captaincy.

India's T20I squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Also read| 'Very critical': Ex-India star’s stark warning as Bhuvneshwar Kumar's comeback highlights pace concern

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