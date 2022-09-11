Search icon
Watch: Bhanuka Rajapaksa collects six as Shadab Khan clatters into Asif Ali, gets injured

Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored an unbeaten 71 as he helped Sri Lanka recover from 58/8 to finish with 170/6. Shadab Khan meanwhile dropped 2 catches.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 09:32 PM IST

Last year's T20I World Cup was a huge moment in Hassan Ali's career. Ali dropped an all-important catch, which could have helped Babar Azam's side reach the final at the expense of Australia. However, it was not to be.

Ali has been ridiculed, and brutally trolled for that, and it was a repeat of the same from Shadab Khan against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 final. 

Shadab Khan first dropped a catch himself during Sri Lanka's inning, while he later collided into Asif Ali to give a huge lifeline to Bhanuka Rajapaksa. 

Watch:

More to follow...

 

 

