CRICKET
Pant came to bat in the third session following Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal, with the Indian team in a strong position. After facing a dot ball to begin his innings, the Indian vice-captain charged down the pitch and struck a boundary off England's captain Stokes.
Rishabh Pant wasted no time diving into the action on the first day of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds on Friday (June 20), making his intentions clear with just the second ball of the innings. Pant came to bat in the third session following Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal, with the Indian team in a strong position. After facing a dot ball to begin his innings, the Indian vice-captain charged down the pitch and struck a boundary off England's captain Stokes.
Stokes was clearly taken aback by Pant's boldness and was seen chuckling. An incident that quickly gained traction on social media occurred when the home team captain came out to bat, leading to a light-hearted exchange between the two players. The conversation seemed jovial, with both sharing some playful banter.
Watch the video here:
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 20, 2025
That's it, that's the caption!
Watch now https://t.co/PXeXAKeYoj #ENGvIND | 1st Test | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/S16apONf41
A few overs later, the pair engaged in another amusing chat after Stokes bowled a dipping yorker at Pant. Although the delivery was executed flawlessly, Pant anticipated its path and managed to send it for a single.
Regarding the match, England won the toss and opted to bowl first. India got off to a strong start with a 92-run partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul. However, the visitors faced a setback in the closing moments of the first session as Rahul (42) and debutant Sai Sudharsan (0) fell in quick succession.
Indian captain Shubman Gill and Jaiswal ensured that the loss of two wickets did not impact the team significantly, as they maintained their wicket intact during the second session. The third-wicket partnership yielded 129 runs, with Jaiswal scoring 101 and Gill contributing a half-century. Stokes claimed two of India's first three wickets, dismissing Sudharsan and Jaiswal.
Also read| IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal slams century in 1st Test, joins elite list featuring Sachin Tendulkar
International Yoga Day 2025: Date, theme, history, significance and more
Meet man who became world's second richest man after Elon Musk overnight, earned Rs 3464355248000 in a week, now boasts net worth of Rs..., he is...
Watch: Ben Stokes' hilarious reaction to Rishabh Pant's boundary goes viral
Karisma Kapoor's son will be successor of Sunjay Kapur's Rs 10000 crore empire after his death? Here's what Indian law says
Man with live-in partner, child proposes to AI chatbot, it says...; his reaction will leave you shocked
IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal slams century in 1st Test, joins elite list featuring Sachin Tendulkar
SHOCKING!: Ex-RAW head congratulates Pakistan Army chief, praises Asim Munir for...
Uric acid levels too high? Know the causes, symptoms and ways to control
Viral video: Sudhanshu Pandey slams Apoorva Mukhija for insulting Ashish Vidyarthi, calls Gen-Z like her 'curse to society': 'This is bull***t'
Iran-Israel War: Iran's BIG appeal to India as Israel continues strikes on Tehran, says, 'Any ceasefire is useless...'
IND vs ENG: Karun Nair achieves unique milestone in Leeds Test; joins Jaydev Unadkat, Dinesh Karthik in elite list
This actor did 300 films, worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, still didn't have money to buy drinking water, was called…, pleaded son for…, name is..
Not Elon Musk, meet CEO who is planning to leave his net worth of over Rs 1200000000000 for his 100 children, he is...
Will you feel ashamed for speaking English? Amit Shah says..., Rahul Gandhi retorts by saying...
'I had become naked...': Meet actress who became superstar after marriage, never wore deep neck blouse, short skirts, cried after…, her name is..
Iran Israel War: Tehran takes BIG step for Indian citizens stranded in Iran, allows...
Temba Bavuma suffers BIG setback days after winning WTC final against Australia
Asia’s cleanest village has 94% literacy, It is located in..., not Japan, South Korea, Singapore
Meet girl whose father works in tea stall, mother in firecracker factory, secures Aerospace Engineering seat at IIT Bombay, she is from...
IND vs ENG: Ravichandran Ashwin's wife Prithi shares emotional post ahead of Headingley Test, terms it 'mixed feelings'
Meet actor who beat Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, film's premiere reached 5.4 crore viewers, earned Rs 800 crore in Hindi, name is..., movie is..
Iran-Israel War: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hiding in underground bunker? Forensic clues reveal...
SHOCKING! Premanand Maharaj falls prey to AI as his controversial deepfake picture goes viral, ashram says...
Who taught Keshav Mittal? Viral video of NEET AIR 7 topper leaves internet confused
WATCH: As PM Modi lands in Bihar, Lalu Yadav predicts his rally with humorous forecast, says 'Aaj hogi Bihar me jumlon ki baarish...'
Who fixed Donald Trump-Asim Munir meeting? Know Pakistan-born man who praises Narendra Modi
IND vs ENG: Yograj Singh makes big statement on skipper Shubman Gill over his captaincy debut
Bad news for employees of THIS tech giant, says relocate or resign in 60 days, not Google, Meta, Microsoft, TCS
Shubman Gill creates history; surpasses MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli to achieve THIS huge milestone in Test cricket
Israel-Iran War: Has Iron Dome failed? Missiles landing at Beer Sheva, Haifa, Tel Aviv expose air defence system
Not Aamir Khan, this actor was first choice for Taare Zameen Par, superstar 'didn't allow' director to meet him because…, his name is...
Viral video: Adorable tiger cubs playing in win hearts online, netizens say 'children playing kabaddi'
'He shouldn't have...': Sachin Tendulkar makes BIG statement on Virat Kohli's Test retirement
Easy weight loss hacks: Can drinking water really help you lose weight? Know what experts suggest
This mantra helps Google CEO Sundar Pichai stay calm under pressure: 'The higher up you...'
Meet Charulata beautiful wife of Rajasthan Royals star, who works as...; know their love story
Air India plane crash: What happens when Black Box is damaged? Will govt send it abroad for analysis?
World’s largest password leak: 16 billion login credentials leaked, sensitive data from Apple, Google, Facebook, Telegram now...
Pakistan's Deputy PM makes BIG statement on ceasefire with India after Operation Sindoor, says, 'Asked India for ceasefire when...'
What is Bazball in cricket? Know everything about highly trending word during IND vs ENG Test series
Days after Ahmedabad Plane crash, another Air India flight returning to Delhi from Pune cancelled due to THIS reason
IND vs ENG: Why are India-England players wearing black armbands on Day 1 in Leeds Test?
Meet Diana Penty's 'husband', diamond merchant whom she has known for 22 years, he works as..., name is..
IND vs ENG: Karun Nair makes Test comeback after 8 years, GT star handed debut as England opt to field against India
Priyanka Chopra says how she lost ‘chunk’ of her eyebrow: 'Could have been my...'
Israel-Iran war: Why did Iran attack Beersheba? Is there any nuclear angle?
Viral: Ramen noodles package comes with THIS deadly warning, video leaves netizens in shock, watch
Meet man, close relative of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, leads company worth Rs 6,368 crores, owns one of India's biggest..., he is...
When Jaya Bachchan slapped Rekha after she saw her with Amitabh Bachchan at..., then…
Does Iran possess nuclear capabilities? Will it prove to be hoax like Saddam Hussein's WMD? IAEA says...
Shocking video shows man bungee jumping with toddler in his arms, netizens say 'some parents don't deserve...'
Sun TV family feud explodes, Kavya Maran's father Kalanithi Maran gets legal notice from brother Dayanidhi Maran over..., his estimated wealth is Rs...
Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: How did Sonam Raghuvanshi's father, who ran flour mill, become millionaire? Opened multiple bank accounts in name of..., used to live in...
Meet Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza's second husband, whose cricket career ended in just 11 days, works as a lawyer, has now joined..., his name is..
Meet actress who became superstar after debut, one accident ended her career, spent 29 days in coma, then became a monk, now works in slums as..., her name is..
CSK's MS Dhoni to be replaced by this Rajasthan Royals player in IPL 2026? Here's the truth
Wooden Street Crosses Over 10,000 Sofa Cum Bed Deliveries Across India
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Price Forecast: Market Strategist Predicts When LILPEPE Will Hit $2, Rising from Under $0.002 Today
Get competitive gold loan interest in Pune with Bajaj Finance
Snake in Delhi Metro? Viral video shows women screaming, jumping on seats; netizens say 'this is my...'
When will US join Israel-Iran War? Donald Trump Says..., Middle East conflict explained in 10 points
EMI Calculator for Personal Loans: A Must-Have Tool Before You Borrow
PM Modi's BIG gift to Bihar months before Assembly election, inaugurates Rs 5900-crore worth project in..., to develop new railway line and...
IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Best fantasy Playing XI picks for 1st Test of India tour of England
Bad news for China as Modi govt makes this major move, India to reduce its dependence on Beijing for..., now set to deal with...
Meet India's richest female singer who owns YouTube channel with over 1000000 subscribers, not Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, Neha Kakkar but..., net worth is..
Israel-Iran war: PM Netanyahu sparks outrage over comments on his son's wedding postponement, calls his wife 'hero' for...
Air India cancels multiple domestic, international flights due to... Here's the full list
Meet man who is hairstylist of Virat Kohli, Ranbir Kapoor, reveals story from Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations, it is..., his fee is Rs...
Ram Kapoor breaks his silence on 'fallout' with Ekta Kapoor: 'You cannot forget...'
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam at 23, is one of most beautiful IAS, now married to BJP MLA, currently posted as..., her husband is...
Is Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) a Good Investment in June 2025? Where and How to Buy This Meme Coin
Salman Khan faces security breach, man tries to... at Sitaare Zameen Par premiere: Watch
Meet Amarjot Kaur, lesser-known step-sister of former India cricket star, popular social media personality, her famous father is...
India's neighbour hits massive jackpot, this treasure will fulfill nation's demand for next 50 years, not Pakistan, Afghanistan, it is...
Meet actor who was once a tailor, carried his dead wife's body on his shoulder at 20, struggled for 13 years, now charges in crores; his name is...
This dangerous bomb used by Iran gives big tension to Israel, was first used during..., has the capability to destroy...
Who was Tanya Tyagi? Indian student dies in Canada due to..., here's what we know so far
Australia announce major changes in team for 1st Test against West Indies: Check full squad
Viral video: Shikhar Dhawan as Duryodhan, Yuzvendra Chahal as Mama Shakuni, recreates iconic scene from Mahabharata, fans says, 'Ye dono ka...', watch
'Aise dekh raha hai jaise...': Shikhar Pahariya gives death stare to Janhvi Kapoor after she..., watch
India makes Pakistan suffer more, water in bankrupt nation's dams running low after this move by Modi govt, it is...
'Ek baar pyaar kiya toh...': Aamir Khan walks hand-in-hand with girlfriend Gauri Spratt at Sitaare Zameen Par screening, watch
PM Modi to flag off Gorakhpur-Patna Vande Bharat Express today, check travel time, ticket price, full schedule, top speed to be...
Bad news for Pakistan, China, Turkey, India to get new 300-km range missile system soon, can fire 12 missiles in 44 seconds, name is...
Air India takes BIG step, to cut services on ... international routes, suspend operations to these 3 cities
Iran Israel war live updates: Donald Trump opens two-week diplomatic window with Tehran, aims to restart stalled negotiations
Israel Iran war divides world in two camps, these countries are supporting Ayatollah Khamenei, India is with...
This IPS officer declared himself a woman, used to wear sindoor, bindi and bangles on duty, UP police used to tease him ’Radha is...', his name is…
This actor believed Dilip Kumar was his sibling, broke into his bungalow, went to bedroom, saw him sleep, superstar woke up scared and screamed, then...; he is...
Amid Israel-Iran war, this mysterious plane makes rare flight, can withstand nuclear blast, is owned by..., its name is...
Meet actress who was thrown out of her own flat, humiliated and harassed, family rejected her; she now owns..., her name is...
NASA provides big update on Shubhanshu Shukla-led Axiom-4 mission, claims launch delayed again due to..., new date will be...
After 11 killed in RCB victory stampede, Karnataka govt takes this big step, proposes jail of...years, fine up to Rs...
Will US strike Iran amid ongoing conflict with Israel? White house provides big update, Donald Trump to decide it within...
Scientists develop new drug for virus affecting lakhs each year, offers 99.9% protection with two injections, it is priced at Rs...
Azim Premji's Wipro makes BIG move, leases 3.87 lakh sq ft space in THIS city at monthly rent of Rs...
Air India plane crash: What is black box? How does it help investigate cause of aircraft accidents?
Maine Pyar Kiya star, Reema Lagoo's ex-husband dies, his name was...
DNA TV Show: Cyber attack in modern warfare in Iran-Israel war