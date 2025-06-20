Pant came to bat in the third session following Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal, with the Indian team in a strong position. After facing a dot ball to begin his innings, the Indian vice-captain charged down the pitch and struck a boundary off England's captain Stokes.

Stokes was clearly taken aback by Pant's boldness and was seen chuckling. An incident that quickly gained traction on social media occurred when the home team captain came out to bat, leading to a light-hearted exchange between the two players. The conversation seemed jovial, with both sharing some playful banter.

A few overs later, the pair engaged in another amusing chat after Stokes bowled a dipping yorker at Pant. Although the delivery was executed flawlessly, Pant anticipated its path and managed to send it for a single.

Regarding the match, England won the toss and opted to bowl first. India got off to a strong start with a 92-run partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul. However, the visitors faced a setback in the closing moments of the first session as Rahul (42) and debutant Sai Sudharsan (0) fell in quick succession.

Indian captain Shubman Gill and Jaiswal ensured that the loss of two wickets did not impact the team significantly, as they maintained their wicket intact during the second session. The third-wicket partnership yielded 129 runs, with Jaiswal scoring 101 and Gill contributing a half-century. Stokes claimed two of India's first three wickets, dismissing Sudharsan and Jaiswal.

