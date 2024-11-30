The unveiling of this new jersey took place at a special event in Mumbai, where BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and senior women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur were present.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently introduced a new jersey for One Day Internationals (ODIs), in collaboration with Adidas. The updated ODI jersey features a tricolor design on the shoulder straps, adding a patriotic touch to the team's attire. The unveiling of this new jersey took place at a special event in Mumbai, where BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and senior women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur were present.

Harmanpreet Kaur proudly showcased the new jersey, which has been named 'Harman' and bears her iconic number 23 on the back. She autographed the jersey and shared her insights on the fresh design, expressing her excitement for the upcoming matches.

"It's an honour to unveil the new jersey today and I am very happy that we are the first one to wear it against the West Indies team," Harmanpreet Kaur said in a video posted by the BCCI on X. "Really happy, really liked the looks, new colours are making it beautiful. Glad that we got a special ODI jersey.

"Wearing a jersey is always a special moment for anyone. It takes a lot of hard work to wear this one, so, hopefully, Indian fans will feel proud wearing this jersey."

The Indian women's team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will have the honor of being the first to showcase the new jersey. The team is gearing up for a tour of Australia, which will kick off with three ODI games starting on December 5 in Brisbane. Following this, they will return home to host West Indies in a six-match white-ball series starting on December 15 in New Mumbai. Harmanpreet has confirmed that the team will debut the new jersey against West Indies, bidding farewell to the previous jersey during the Australia tour.

On the other hand, the men's senior team will unveil their new jersey during a three-match ODI series against England, commencing on February 6 in Nagpur. The Indian men's team had a limited ODI schedule in 2024, with only three games played. Unfortunately, they faced a surprising 0-2 series loss against Sri Lanka in August.

