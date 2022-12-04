Watch: Bangladesh skipper Litton Das takes a stunning catch to dismiss Virat Kohli in the 1st ODI

Liton Das takes Virat Kohli's catch

Inddia and Bangladesh are facing off against each other in the 1st ODI of the 3 match ODI series in which Bangladeshi skipper Litton Das won the toss and opted to bowl first and thet Bangladeshi bowlers were up for the Indian challenge from the word go.

READ: BCCI gives an update on Rishabh Pant's exclusion from the first ODI between India-Bangladesh

Indian team lost the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan, skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli inside the first 10 overs but the wicket of Virat Kohli was the one worth watching and it even shocked the batsman himself. Bangladeshi skipper Litton Das took a stunning flying catch to dismiss the former Indian captain. Watch the video below.

Coming to the match, after losing three early wickets, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer tried to stitch a partnership and Shreyas iyer has just lost his wicket. It will be upto KL Rahul and Washington Sundar to take the Indian innings to a respectable total so that bowlers get something to defend. As we type, India has scored 107 runs after 25.3 overs for the loss of 4 wickets.