Watch: Bails go for a toss as Shaheen Afridi deceives Kane Williamson with a slower delivery

Shaheen Afridi dismissing Kane Williamson

Shaheen Afridi breaks the 65-run stand between Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell. A Slower one from the left-arm quick gets rid of the New Zealand skipper, who shuffles across to scoop but exposes his stumps. The furniture is disturbed, the bail goes flying over the keeper's head and the Kiwis have lost a well-set batter at a time when acceleration was the need of the hour.

Pakistan were definitely the happier side at the halfway mark, and they've managed to retain control thanks to the disciplined bowling and razor-sharp fielding.

Watch the video of wicket below.

Pakistan kept it tight all along after Shaheen Afridi struck in the very first over, catching opener Finn Allen lbw after a near miss on the earlier ball. With Pakistan forcing New Zealand on the backfoot early on, the Kiwis never completely recovered. Dangerman Devon Conway was run out by Shadab Khan’s spectacular direct throw. Glenn Phillips was caught and bowled by Mohammad Nawaz.

With his score on 46, Williamson looked to bring up the fifty with a scoop from outside off stump by converting an attempted yorker into a full toss. However, a deceptive Afridi had other plans.

A slower ball from an angle, Williamson had already committed and his stumps were in full view. He shuffled and tried to paddle the ball away. You miss and I hit! Shaheen did and the New Zealand skipper had to return to the dugout just short.

brilliant fielding and bowling performance from the Men in Green restricted New Zealand to a below par 152/4 after 20 overs. Daryl Mitchell played the starring knock with 53* off 35 balls with skipper Williamson making 46 off 42 balls.