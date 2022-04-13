WATCH: 'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis hits longest six of IPL 2022, smacks 4 sixes in an over

Mumbai Indians' prodigy Dewald Brevis AKA 'Baby AB' went on a six-hitting spree as he struck four sixes off Rahul Chahar's over. The five-time IPL champs were struggling after the departure of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, but youngster Dewald Brevis and Tilak Varma were on song.

Brevis struck this season's longest six as well, at 112 meters, giving the world a glimpse of his talents.

The South African prodigy struck 29 runs off Chahar's 9th over. The pair of Dewald and Tilak Varma came out to bat when Mumbai were reeling at 32/2, with both Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan dismissed early, but the youngster tried to steady the ship.

They initially played it safe, and once they found their groove, there was no stopping the Mumbai Indians pair.

After Brevis' six-hitting spree, he reached the score of 49, before Odean Smith got the better of him, and sent him back to the dugout. In total, the youngster's inning was laced with four boundaries and five sixes and he tried to go for yet another big shot, but Arshdeep Singh was on hand on the leg side to take a catch and end Brevis' adventure.

Talking about the match, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit had won the toss and asked Punjab to bat first. They got off to a flyer with Mayank Agarwal (52 off 32) and later Shikhar Dhawan's (70 off 50) crucial knocks getting them to a decent score.

They posted a total of 198/5 which Mumbai failed to chase, as they could only muster up a total of 186/9 in their respective 20 overs.