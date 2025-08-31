Watch: Babar Azam smashes Shoaib Akhtar for 6,4,4,4; gets clean bowled by 47-year-old Saeed Ajmal in exhibition match

The exhibition game featured Peshawar Zalmi vs. Legends XI and included other famous Pakistani cricketers like Inzamam-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, and Mohammad Hafeez, aiming to support flood relief.

Babar Azam, who is currently absent from Pakistan's T20I squad for the ongoing Tri-Nation series and the Asia Cup, made his return to the field as he captained the Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Peshawar Zalmi against Legends XI. This exhibition match was organized to support the victims of the recent floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. Thousands were displaced, prompting Zalmi to arrange this match against Legends XI, which featured former cricketers like Younis Khan, Shoaib Akhtar, and Saeed Ajmal.

Babar, often criticized for his subpar strike rate in T20s, showcased his skills with a rapid innings of 41 runs off just 23 balls, aiding Zalmi in reaching a total of 144 in 14.4 overs. During his innings, the right-handed batsman showed no mercy to Akhtar, hitting him for a six, a four, and another four in the same over.

Akhtar did create a chance when Babar top-edged a delivery; however, the ball landed in no man's land, giving the former Pakistan captain a second chance. Akhtar was also seen engaging in light-hearted banter with Babar.

Nevertheless, Babar Azam's time at the crease ended when the former Pakistan captain Saeed Ajmal outsmarted him, resulting in the stumps being disturbed.

Can't play 50 year old Saeed Ajmal at his peak.... https://t.co/QCJ0xn4FeU pic.twitter.com/mHEKgFs1QE — Invader(@sshayaannn) August 30, 2025

Ultimately, Zalmi secured a narrow six-run victory, managing to fend off a late charge from Inzamam-ul-Haq and Azhar Mahmood. Legends XI found themselves at 58/6 at one point; however, the two former Pakistan stars contributed unbeaten scores of 46 and 34 respectively, keeping their team in contention. In the end, their efforts fell short as Zalmi claimed victory.

Regarding Babar, he last played for the Pakistan national team in a three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which Mohammad Rizwan and his team lost 1-2.

