Watch: Babar Azam recreates viral belly-out meme with umpire Marais Erasmus during PAK vs ENG 2nd Test

In the second test of a three-match series between Pakistan and England, which is being played in Multan, the opening day belonged to Abrar Ahmed, a youngster who took seven English wickets when the visitors decided to bat. After Pakistan was reduced to 202, England staged a great comeback after being bowled out for 281, taking a 79-run lead in the first innings.

The match scenario is still tense and a result in Multan seems increasingly inevitable, but on Day 2, Pakistan captain Babar Azam had some fun with umpire Marais Erasmus.

Imam-ul- Haq'sthrow from point during England's innings on day two rebounded off non-striker Zak Crawley and hit into Erasmus' belly. Babar realised it was the ideal time to start round two of the meme once the over was over.

Babar mimicked Erasmus' and the umpire stances in the photograph by standing next to him and sticking his belly out in time with Eraismus while laughing together.

Even the original meme image was displayed by the commentators. In it, Babar, who was batting at the time, was photographed from such an angle that Erasmus, who was standing directly behind him, was entirely obscured, save for his belly. As a result, it appeared that Babar had the protruding belly after all, which prompted the internet to make fun of the Pakistan captain.

not babar and erasmus recreating this,LMAO pic.twitter.com/GK47XZBPaR — Rauftar | Mickey's (@arubah56) December 10, 2022

Babar and Erasmus recreating that photo be like. pic.twitter.com/7c2lF5Mdo7 December 10, 2022

England finished Day 2 stumps at 202/5, leading by 281 runs.

