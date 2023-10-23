Headlines

Cricket

Watch: Babar Azam prevents Mohammad Nabi from tying his shoelaces during AFG vs PAK WC match, video goes viral

Babar Azam earned tremendous praise from fans following his touching gesture towards Mohammad Nabi during the World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Monday, October 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 08:42 PM IST

Babar Azam earned tremendous praise from fans following his touching gesture towards Mohammad Nabi during the World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Monday, October 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. During Pakistan’s innings, Babar opened his gloves to tie his shoelaces. Nabi, in the meantime, dropped the ball and approached Babar to help him out. However, Babar moved away, denying Nabi from touching his feet went away with a pat on Babar's back. 

While batting at No.3, Babar scored 74 runs off 92 balls, including four fours and one six, before getting dismissed by Noor Ahmad in the 42nd over. Despite missing out on a potential century, Babar's performance contributed significantly to Pakistan's total of 282 for the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs.

Nabi, on the other hand, showcased excellent bowling skills for Afghanistan, finishing with figures of 10-0-31-1. His crucial wicket of Saud Shakeel, who scored 25 runs off 34 balls, aided the Afghan side in limiting Pakistan's total. Notably, Nabi's standout performance against England, where he clinched the wickets of Dawid Malan and Sam Curran, further solidified his contributions to the Afghan team's success.

