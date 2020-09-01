WATCH: Babar Azam 'looks like a lost cow' - Shoaib Akhtar

Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has used some harsh words while analyzing Pakistan's limited-over skipper Babar Azam's display in the second T20 of the three-match series against England. Pakistan lost the match by 5 wickets in the end as Akhtar raised finger towards Azam's decision-making skills as a skipper.

The visitors had posted 195 for four in their 20 overs on a flat wicket, but the home side completed their victory with five balls to spare and a take 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Babar was one of Pakistan's better players on the day who smashed 56 off 44 deliveries but the former Pak pacer is still happy with his display.

"Babar Azam looks like a lost cow to me. He is out there, not knowing what to do. It is important to take decisions on his own so that it could help him become a better captain in the coming times. Babar will need to understand that the chances coming his way are not going to happen for the rest of his life so, he needs to make the most out of it," Shoaib Akhtar said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"Pakistan team are playing in a bio ‘insecure’ bubble, where each player is insecure. No one has an idea about whether they want to become a good captain or a good brand."

"Confused selection, confused management, confused captain, confused team, and confusion of everything. Teams are not made like this. So go with a set plan and go with one plan," he further added.

The third and final match in the series is set to take place on Tuesday (September 1) at Old Trafford in Manchester. The first match was abandoned due to rain.