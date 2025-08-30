Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Watch: Babar Azam left stunned as fan breaches security to hug and kiss Pakistan star on the field

Despite Babar's attempts to avoid the fan, security was unable to stop the fan before the physical contact took place. This moment shocked viewers and sparked concern regarding player safety and security measures at cricket matches.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 10:19 PM IST

Watch: Babar Azam left stunned as fan breaches security to hug and kiss Pakistan star on the field
Courtesy: X/Screengrab
An unexpected event took place during a veterans' cricket match in Pakistan when a fan dashed onto the field and pursued cricketer Babar Azam. Despite Babar's attempts to evade him, the fan succeeded in catching up, embraced him tightly, and even planted a kiss on him, all before security could intervene.

This shocking occurrence stunned viewers and raised significant concerns regarding player safety and security at matches. Although Babar did not react strongly, the incident quickly went viral, highlighting the intense passion some fans possess and the potential dangers that arise when proper boundaries are not enforced.

Watch the video here:

This incident also coincides with Babar being in the limelight after his exclusion from Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 squad, demonstrating that he still holds immense popularity among fans. Nevertheless, this situation serves as a stark reminder that security measures at sporting events must be significantly enhanced to safeguard players on the field.

Pakistan's fast bowler Haris Rauf has made headlines with a daring statement ahead of the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025. When a fan pointed out that Pakistan will face India twice in the tournament, Rauf confidently responded, “Dono apne hai, Inshallah.” (Both are ours, God willing.)

This brief yet impactful remark has gone viral, as cricket enthusiasts prepare for one of the sport's most significant rivalries. India and Pakistan are grouped together and are set to compete on September 14. Both teams may face each other again if they advance to the Super Four and the final.

The Asia Cup is scheduled to take place in the UAE from September 9 to 28, and Rauf’s statement indicates that Pakistan is aiming high and entering the tournament with complete confidence. Fans are now eagerly anticipating the on-field showdown to determine who will emerge victorious.

Also read| 'Glimpse of MS Dhoni...': Suresh Raina believes THIS player will do miracles as India’s future ODI captain; it's not Shubman Gill

